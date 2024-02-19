Congress dismisses Kamal Nath's BJP switch speculation, asserts he will participate in Nyay Yatra

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday dismissed as "misinformation" the speculation over party leader Kamal Nath's possible switch to the BJP and asserted that the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister will participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

The assertion by Congress general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Singh, came amid speculation that Kamal Nath and his son, Nakul Nath, a Lok Sabha MP, may cross over to the ruling BJP.

"Kamal Nath ji is a senior leader of our party. All these speculations have been made by the BJP and the media. I spoke to him yesterday and the day before yesterday, and we discussed the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Singh told reporters at the Congress headquarters here.

"I am going to Bhopal tomorrow, and meetings are taking place with MLAs, various committees, and MPs. Kamal Nath ji will also join those meetings and his suggestions for the yatra's passage will be taken note of. Kamal Nath will prominently participate in the Yatra in Madhya Pradesh," the Congress general secretary said.

Pressed further about the speculation that Nath and his son may cross over to the BJP, Singh reiterated that "all this is speculation" and alleged that the BJP always attempts to "spread wrong news and misinformation."

He said Kamal Nath will "100 per cent" participate in the Nyay Yatra when it enters the state later this month. "The preparations for the yatra are on, he (Nath) is participating in that," Singh said.

Asked about Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, Singh said he is an MP of the party and he will also participate in the yatra.