'Delhi Chalo' march put on standby till February 21: Farmers to discuss Centre's MSP proposal

CHANDIGARH: Following the fourth meeting between representatives of protesting farmers and the Central government in Delhi on Sunday, the farmers’ leaders on Monday assrted that they will discuss the government’s proposal with domain experts and take a decision even as the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march is on standby for now. They added that the march would peacefully restart on February 21.

“We will discuss the proposals offered by the government with agriculture and legal experts besides farmers, and then take a call on it, and convey our decision to the Centre. As far as our Delhi march is concerned, we have put it on standby for now. On February 21, however, we will peacefully start our march. We will try that before we put our points before the government and discuss some remaining issues,” said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.