BJP leader Suvendu visits restive Sandeshkhali after Calcutta HC grants permission

DHAMAKHALI: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday reached Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after being granted permission by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court to visit the restive area.

Earlier in the day, police had stopped the leader of the opposition in the assembly from visiting Sandeshkhali, citing that the imposition of prohibitory orders and the state government moving the division bench against a single bench order on Monday, allowing Adhikari to visit the trouble-torn area.

"The police have now allowed me and fellow BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali, following the order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court," Adhikari said as he was escorted by the law enforcers to Dhamakhali ferry ghat, from where he crossed the Kalindi River by boat to reach Sandeshkhali.

At Sandeshkhali, he was seen being greeted by locals, including women.