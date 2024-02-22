Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urges use of technology to mitigate human-wildlife conflict

NEW DELHI: With the rise of human and wildlife conflict getting too frequent at Kerala and Karnataka border, The Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav has urged for vigilant use of modern technology along with a sympathizing approach towards wild animals to mitigate it. However, funds for wildlife conservation have dried up in the past five years by 50%.

While talking to the media, Yadav recognized the rising animal-human conflict at the Kerala and Karnataka border as a grave situation.

Kerala government is demanding to declare wild boar as vermin. Wild Boars destroy crops on a large scale causing problems to agricultural households income.

There were over 8800 wild animal attacks reported last year with elephant attacks being the most followed by wild boars, tigers, leopards and bison.

On his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Yadav told the media that “We came to know that there is an animal-human conflict, especially in Wayanad and the border of Bandipur and Wayanad.”