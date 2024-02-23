Lok Sabha polls: Congress hopeful of finalising seat-sharing with TMC, AAP soon

NEW DELHI: The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with INDIA bloc allies AAP and TMC, sources said on Friday, days after the principal opposition party arrived at an understanding with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said while the talks with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP have almost been concluded, discussions are still underway with the Mamata Banerjee's TMC. The sources expressed hope the leadership would work out a solution soon accommodating the expectations of all parties.

The TMC, which is the ruling party in West Bengal, has sought two seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya, which are being discussed. But a senior leader said the Congress is not keen on giving away the Meghalaya seat. There are 14 seats in Assam and two in Meghalaya.

As for the understanding with the AAP in the national capital, talks between both parties are almost over, with the AAP contesting four seats and the Congress three.

However, the sources said the AAP has also sought one seat in Haryana and two in Gujarat, which included Bharuch, where the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel hailed from. The AAP has already declared Chaitar Vasava as its candidate for the seat.

The sources, however, said Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have put his foot down on the seat considering the party is "emotionally attached" to it due to it being Patel's home turf.

Patel's son and daughter are seeking a ticket from Bharuch and talks are being held with the AAP leadership to agree to another seat.

Patel's son Faisal, who is a contender for the seat, said in a post on X, "Honourable Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, you listened to me and the Bharuch Congress workers."

"By supporting us, I and my fellow Bharuch Congress workers have been honoured. I promise you that I will live up to your faith by winning the Bharuch Lok Sabha," he said, indicating that the Bharuch seat would remain with the Congress.

Faisal said on Thursday that if Bharuch Lok Sabha seat went to the AAP, he and other "conscientious" Congress workers will not support its candidate.

INDIA bloc parties are together and will fight the polls in alliance, the sources said.