No change in our stand of contesting all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, says top TMC leader

However, O'Brien, the TMC leader in the Rajya Sabha, said, "A few weeks ago West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that TMC is fighting all the 42 seats in Bengal. We are also in the fray in a few seats in Assam and the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya. There is no change in this position."

Earlier in the day, sources said discussions were underway between the Congress and the TMC for seat sharing and that it would be finalised soon.

The TMC, which is the ruling party in West Bengal, has sought two seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya, which are being discussed, they said.