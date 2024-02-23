Farmers' stir gets bigger as SKM steps in

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions that spearheaded the 2020-2021 agitation against the three contentious Central farm laws that have since been repealed, on Thursday decided to put its weight behind the ongoing protests by Punjab farmers.
After its meeting in Chandigarh to discuss the situation at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on the Punjab-Haryana border, where a protester was killed during clashes with police on Thursday, the SKM leaders announced a series of protests across the country starting Friday.
Leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal also participated in the meeting, which formed a six-member panel to chalk out a bigger, united protest strategy to put pressure on the Centre. The panel includes Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Darshan Pal.
“To ensure that farmers come together to get their rights, a six-member coordination committee has been formed,” said Rajewal.
He and SKM leader Rakesh Tikait said Haryana’s CM Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij, and police officials be booked for the killing of the 21-year-old farmer. They also demanded judicial inquiry into the incident and Rs 1 crore compensation for the deceased farmer’s family.
On Friday, which will be observed as a ‘black day’, the protesters will burn the effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana CM Khattar and home minister Vij.
The nationwide protest plans include tractor marches on highways on February 26. Also on the cards is a Mahapanchayat on March 14 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. SKM leaders claimed the tractors will ply on one side of the highways so as not to disturb traffic.
New headache for Centre
SKM is not part of the Dilli Chalo march, which is spearheaded by a the breakaway ‘non-political’ group, and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Its demands include India’s withdrawal from WTO, which has no easy solution. SKM’s entry may make matters complicated for the Centre, which was till now negotiating with those leading Dilli Chalo march