Farmers' stir gets bigger as SKM steps in

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions that spearheaded the 2020-2021 agitation against the three contentious Central farm laws that have since been repealed, on Thursday decided to put its weight behind the ongoing protests by Punjab farmers.

After its meeting in Chandigarh to discuss the situation at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on the Punjab-Haryana border, where a protester was killed during clashes with police on Thursday, the SKM leaders announced a series of protests across the country starting Friday.

Leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal also participated in the meeting, which formed a six-member panel to chalk out a bigger, united protest strategy to put pressure on the Centre. The panel includes Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Darshan Pal.