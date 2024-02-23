'Was asked to lose 10 kg to meet Rahul Gandhi': Expelled Mumbai Youth Congress chief

Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique who recently quit the Maharashtra Congress to join Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has claimed that he was asked to lose at least 10 kilograms if he wanted an audience with Rahul Gandhi.

Zeeshan, who was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President on February 21, a few days after his father quit the grand old party, also alleged there is no place for Muslims in Congress.

Recounting an experience of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Zeeshan said, " Mallikarjun Kharge is such a senior leader but even his hands are tied. Rahul Gandhi is doing great work, but it looks like his team has taken 'supari' from other parties to finish Congress. During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded, I was told by one of the persons close to Rahul Gandhi that I should lose 10kg of weight and then he would make me meet him."

"I am your party worker, the Chief of Mumbai Youth Congress and you are body-shaming me? " Zeeshan said.