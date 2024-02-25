Farmers' protest: Mobile internet services restored in seven Haryana districts

CHANDIGARH: Mobile internet services were restored in seven Haryana districts on Sunday, almost two weeks after they were suspended in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, officials said.

The services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and the suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24.

Officials said no fresh order has been issued to extend the suspension of the mobile services in the seven districts.

According to an earlier order issued by the Home Department, the curbs were imposed "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in jurisdictions of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, including Dabwali, districts in Haryana".

Residents welcomed the government's decision.