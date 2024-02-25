Independent fact-finding team detained by police on way to Sandeshkhali

The six were detained by police and taken in a vehicle and later released, a police officer said.

"This is completely illegal. We have told the police personnel as law-abiding citizens we will not break rules. No curfew has been imposed in Sandeshkhali. So we can go in two groups.

At least two of our women members should be allowed to visit the females who had bore the brunt of atrocities of musclemen enjoying political patronage and impunity from police action in all these days till the media unravelled the shocking truth", Reddy said.

Claiming they were given a copy of the section 144 order as they set off for the journey, he said "The administration cannot stop civil society members of the country to interact with victims of human rights violation.What they (administration) are scared to hide".

He recalled the panel members had been stopped from visiting certain pockets of Howrah, singed by clashes between two groups during Ram Navami, halted at Howrah Bridge last year though others from the ruling party were allowed to go.