TMC not shielding absconding Shajahan Sheikh: Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that his party is not shielding its absconding leader Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of "sexual abuse and land grab" by villagers in West Bengal's restive Sandeshkhali.

He also claimed that a few outsiders were fomenting trouble and creating disturbances in the region ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The TMC is not shielding Shajahan Sheikh. We have a zero-tolerance policy against anyone committing any crime," Banerjee said in Budge Budge at a programme.