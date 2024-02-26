Gyanvapi mosque case: Hindu puja to continue in southern cellar as Allahabad HC dismisses pleas challenging it

The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's twin appeals challenging the Varanasi district court's decision allowing the offering of prayers ("puja") in a cellar in the mosque complex. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of the Allahabad HC pronounced the judgment.
Earlier, the singe judge bench of the high court comprising Justice Agarwal had reserved the judgment on February 15, 2024 after hearing pleas from both parties.
On January 17, the Varanasi district judge had appointed the district magistrate as the receiver of the southern cellar ("Vyasji ka Tehkhana") of the mosque. On January 31, the Varanasi district court ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the mosque.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, while dismissing both the appeals of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), said in his order: “After going through the entire records of the case and after considering arguments of the parties concerned, the court did not find any ground to interfere in the judgement passed by the Varanasi district judge, dated January 7, 2024 appointing DM, Varanasi, as receiver of the property as well as order dated January 31, 2024 by which the district court had permitted puja in the 'Tehkhana'.”
The AIM had filed the appeal in the high court on February 1 soon after the Supreme Court had refused to hear the mosque committee's plea against the order allowing the puja in the southern cellar.
Meanwhile, reacting to the Allahabad High Court order, AIM’s general secretary SM Yasin said that the mosque management committee would move the Supreme Curt of India with its plea after studying today's order.
Varanasi district judge Dr AK Vishwesha had allowed the puja in the southern cellar on the plea of Shailendra Kumar Pathak 'Vyas', a member of the Vyas family which had the cellar in its possession and had been conducting the puja inside it until 1993.
The AIM had challenged the stand of the Vyas family and claimed that the southern cellar being on mosque premises was in its possession and that nether the Vyas family nor anyone else had the right to perform puja inside it.
Sept 25, 2023 | Shailendra Kumar Pathak 'Vyas' files a suit before the civil judge senior division, seeking worship of Shringar Gauri, other visible and invisible deities, in one of the cellars of Gyanvapi mosque and asks to appoint the DM or any other suitable person as the receiver of the cellar in the southern side of building
Oct 19, 2023 | Varanasi district judge transfers the suit to his court. Also rejects applications of AIM and KVT Trust challenging maintainability of the transfer application
Jan 17, 2024 | Varanasi district judge appoints Varanasi DM as the receiver of the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque
Jan 23, 2024 | Varanasi DM takes the southern cellar under his possession
Jan 31, 2024 | Varanasi district court allows prayer in the southern cellar by priest assigned by KVT Trust
Feb 26, 2024 | Allahabad High Court upholds the Varanasi district court order