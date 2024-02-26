Internet suspension in Manipur's Churachandpur extended for five more days

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has extended internet suspension including mobile data services in Churachandpur district for another five days till March 2 in "view of the prevailing law and order situation" in the district.

A Home Department order issued on Sunday evening said the state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of internet services, mobile data services and internet services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district till March 2.

Mobile service providers were also directed to ensure compliance of the order, it stated.