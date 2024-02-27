Opposition reaped benefits of earlier court 'embargo' on Shajahan's arrest: TMC's Abhishek

"BJP & ANTI BENGAL Media reaped the benefits of this EMBARGO like true opportunists! CHRONOLOGY: STAY given on 7th. VIOLENCE and VILIFICATION began the following day, on the 8th.

With yesterday's clarifications from Calcutta HC, I'm confident justice will soon prevail," Banerjee posted on X while sharing the screenshots of the February 7 court order.

The TMC had on Monday welcomed the court order but claimed that previous orders of the court had tied the hands of the police in arresting Shajahan.

"It was the Calcutta High Court order that barred investigation over the registered FIRs. An arrest is the culmination of an investigation. If a court stays, you cannot even investigate.

How can there be an arrest? If you read the previous court direction, they stayed the order and posted the matter for hearing on March 6," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya had alleged that the TMC was trying to shield Sheikh.