SC directs AIIMS to set up board to examine health condition of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed AIIMS to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a case registered against him under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the director of AIIMS to constitute the board and submit a report in two weeks.

"Taking into consideration all this, it will be appropriate that the medical condition is examined by a board appointed by the AIIMS director. The board shall also consider the jail records and complete medical history of petitioner," it said.

The direction came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Purkayastha, submitted that the report filed by the prison authorities about his client's medical condition was not correct.