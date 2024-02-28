Ahead of LS polls, Modi's southern push sees big-ticket projects, blistering attacks on Opposition

THOOTHUKUDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore for different sectors here on Wednesday as he wrapped up his two-day visit to the key southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, during which he also made a strong pitch for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Tamil Nadu is writing a 'new chapter of progress,' and due to the Centre's efforts, modern connectivity in the state is 'on a new high', Modi said after inaugurating the projects.

Apart from giving a strong infrastructural push, Modi also launched a political attack against the opposition parties and claimed that the earlier UPA regime was not 'bothered' about Tamil Nadu's progress.

In back-to-back events in the two southern states that have always cold-shouldered the BJP and have 59 Lok Sabha seats on offer, Modi asserted his party came second to none when delivering to the people of the southern states.

Modi's visit, just a few months before the Lok Sabha polls, comes amidst efforts by the BJP to make inroads in the south, where the saffron party's presence, barring Karnataka, has been negligible.

The Prime Minister has made multiple visits to these states in the past few months, combining official work with temple visits and roadshows.