Modi hailed Jayalalithaa for votes in his TN speeches, says DMK in response to PM's attacks

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday mounted a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting it during his two-day visit to the state and alleged he invoked the late J Jayalalithaa for votes.

In a hard-hitting statement, DMK Treasurer and the party's Parliamentary Party Leader TR Baalu also posed a number of questions to the PM, including on Tamil Nadu's demand for a flood relief package.

In his public meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, Modi had slammed the DMK over a number of issues, including non-cooperation on Central schemes, and had been effusive in his praise for the AIADMK stalwarts, the late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

Baalu, a Lok Sabha member, sought to remind Modi that Jayalalithaa had 'toppled' the BJP government in the past (headed by the late AB Vajpayee).

She was "convicted twice" for corruption and handed prison terms, he said.

Modi himself had been critical of the AIADMK government during the 2016 Assembly polls and slammed it over corruption "but has now made a somersault."

She had challenged him on development during the 2014 LS polls with her famous "Modi or Lady" comment, he recalled.

"What to say about that Modi today praising (her)? Modi is attempting to get votes by invoking Jayalalithaa." Baalu alleged.