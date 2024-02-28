Himachal crisis: 'Won't press for resignation', says Vikramaditya after meeting with Congress observers
SHIMLA: Congress's central observers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar held one-on-one meetings with party MLAs, including minister Vikramaditya Singh, at a hotel near the Vidhan Sabha building here. But, the six legislators who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha polls were not in the town and learned to be in touch with the BJP.
Meanwhile, state minister Vikramaditya Singh, who earlier announced that he was quitting the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet, said hours later that he would not press for his resignation after meeting with the party's observers in the evening.
Vikramaditya Singh said the central observers have assured him that his concerns will be taken care of and he is not pressing for the resignation, and added that the organisation is more important than individuals.
"In the larger interest, I will not press for my resignation," he told the media persons earlier in the day.
"There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing the resignation until the dialogue and the action of the observers are complete... We have talked to the observers. We have informed them about the present situation... I will not press my resignation until a decision is taken. The final decision will be taken in the coming time," he added.
Hooda and Shivakumar reached Shimla Wednesday evening to diffuse the crisis in the Congress party following the revolt by six MLAs, but they had already left for Panchkula in Haryana before the observers arrived.
During the meeting at the Cecil Hotel here, discussions were being held and feedback was taken from MLAs, sources said. State Congress in-charge Rajiv Shukla was also present at the meetings.
“Congress party observers who came to Shimla are talking with party MLAs and taking their opinions. They met Vikramaditya Singh and talked to him. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party high command have stated that they are not going to accept his resignation and he has also agreed not to press on his decision to resign,” said Rajeev Shukla after meeting with party observers in Shimla.
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, who met the observers, said some of the rebels are in contact with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Congress high command.
After meeting with party observers, CM Sukhu said, "Discussion was held regarding elections. Our government is safe."
The Himachal CM also said that all fellow party leaders were like his younger siblings, adding, significantly, that his party believes in 'forgiveness', and not 'revenge'.
Sukhu said, "We are forgiving in nature but the MLAs who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the BJP candidate should have respected the party's ideology."
Earlier on Wednesday, Sukhu claimed that one of the dissident MLAs, who cross-voted during the casting of votes for the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday, prompting BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan to script a stunning win in a draw of lots, has apologised.
"One of the MLAs (who cross-voted for the BJP candidate) has asked for forgiveness for betraying the party and the whip. I don't want to take his name. He said he erred in his decision-making. The hearing on the disqualification case is underway," CM Sukhu said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)