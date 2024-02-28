Himachal crisis: 'Won't press for resignation', says Vikramaditya after meeting with Congress observers

SHIMLA: Congress's central observers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar held one-on-one meetings with party MLAs, including minister Vikramaditya Singh, at a hotel near the Vidhan Sabha building here. But, the six legislators who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha polls were not in the town and learned to be in touch with the BJP.

Meanwhile, state minister Vikramaditya Singh, who earlier announced that he was quitting the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet, said hours later that he would not press for his resignation after meeting with the party's observers in the evening.

Vikramaditya Singh said the central observers have assured him that his concerns will be taken care of and he is not pressing for the resignation, and added that the organisation is more important than individuals.

"In the larger interest, I will not press for my resignation," he told the media persons earlier in the day.

"There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing the resignation until the dialogue and the action of the observers are complete... We have talked to the observers. We have informed them about the present situation... I will not press my resignation until a decision is taken. The final decision will be taken in the coming time," he added.