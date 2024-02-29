HP crisis: Sukhu takes responsibility for Singhvi's defeat, differences ironed out: DK Shivakumar

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken responsibility of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls, party's central observer DK Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Shivakumar also said that the central observers have spoken to Sukhu, party MLAs and state unit chief Pratibha Singh and all differences have been ironed out.

Addressing the media here along with the other party observer, Bhupinder Hooda, Shivakumar said the Congress government would last a full term in Himachal when asked if Sukhu would continue as CM.

When reporters pressed for an answer to the query about Sukhu's continuation as CM, Hooda said, "Why are you asking a hypothetical question when Sukhu is the CM."

He also said it has been decided to form a coordination committee to sort out all internal matters and that no leader would go to the press.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who offered to resign on Wednesday and later said that he would not press for his resignation, will attend the cabinet meeting later in the evening, the observers said.