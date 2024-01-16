Nyay Yatra an ideological journey, aims to present alternative vision to BJP's divisive approach: Rahul

Addressing a press conference here on the third day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while talking about the Nagaland peace issue and alleged that the PM "promises things without thinking them through".

"Why the Prime Minister has not acted, I am frankly the wrong person to ask that question to, because I don't know his mind, I don't know his approach, but, I do get the sense that the Prime Minister promises things without thinking them through," Gandhi said.