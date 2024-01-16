Palamedu Jallikattu: 42 injured, best man and bull rewarded with a car each

Atleast half-a-dozen young tamers were tossed by the raging bulls when they missed the hump and clasped the bull's neck instead. Twelve bull owners too were among the 42 injured during the bull embracing (Eru Thazhuvuthal) event at Palamedu which annually hosts the Jallikattu during the Pongal (harvest)festival.

Avaniyapuram, in the district, set the tone and tenour of the Jallikattu when it hosted the event on Monday. Alanganallur is all set for the grand finale on Wednesday.

P Prabhakaran of Madurai was adjudged the best tamer as he "subdued" 14 bulls and he was awarded the Chief Minister's car as first prize in recognition of his valour.

"I had won the Jallikattu during the last three consecutive years," Prabhakaran later said. He claimed that many brave and talented young men could not participate in this traditional sport.

"I am very happy. I will meet the Chief Minister (M K Stalin) soon," Prabhakran told reporters. "I expected to continue my winning streak but I finished second this time," Chinnapatti Tamilarasan, who tamed 11 bulls, said. In the 2023 Pongal Jallikattu, this youth won the first prize. "This time it was difficult as the best bulls were let out into the arena. I missed the first prize. I hope to win it next year," Tamilarasan said. He was adjudged second and was given a motorbike.

Pandeeswaran who embraced 8 bulls was adjudged third. A bull belonging to Chinnakaruppu of Pudukottai district was presented with a car on behalf of state Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, as it skillfully evaded being tamed.

Another bull owner Amarnath of Theni district was given a cow as second prize. A total of 840 bulls were released from Vaadivaasal and nearly 1,000 tamers participated in the sport that saw the tamers' adrenaline surge.

Other winners who tasted momentary glory strutted out of the arena with a gold coin, cycle, chair, pot, mattress, and other utensils. Bull owners too were rewarded with matching goodies. State Registration Minister P Moorthy presented the prizes.