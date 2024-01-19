5 SC judges behind historic Ayodhya verdict, including CJI, Invited for 'Pran Prarishtha' as state guests

NEW DELHI: The five judge bench of the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, including the CJI, who had delivered the historic Ram Mandir verdict four years ago, have been invited as State guests to participate in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22, the State guest list copy, accessed by TNIE, revealed so.

The Apex Court's watershed and landmark verdict, which was pronounced on November 9, 2019, was delivered by the former CJIs -- Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Sharad Arvind Bobde -- Justices D.Y. Chandrachud (Present CJI), Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, who ruled in favour of the Hindu parties and directed to construct the Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The bench was headed by the former CJI Justice Gogoi.