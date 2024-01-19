First look of Ram Lalla's idol inside Ayodhya temple revealed

The statue carved in black stone has its eyes covered with a yellow cloth and is adorned with a garland of roses, Sharad Sharma, an office-bearer of the Vishva Hindu Parishad told PTI.

In the picture released by VHP, Ram Lalla is in a standing posture.

On Thursday afternoon, the new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, ahead of the consecration ceremony.

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram as a child, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple on Wednesday night.

This was done amid chanting of prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.

Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters here on Monday that the consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to be completed by 1 pm on January 22.