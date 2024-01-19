Convicts in Bilkis Bano case under 'police watch', not missing: Official

DAHOD: A senior police official in Dahod district of Gujarat on Friday said all the convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case were under "police watch", and they have not been missing.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day refused to give more time to surrender to the 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat .

"They have been under police watch ever since the SC gave its verdict (on January 8, quashing the remission granted by the Gujarat government). We contacted all of them on that day itself and it did not appear that they had any intention of going incommunicado after the verdict," said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Limkheda division, Bishakha Jain.