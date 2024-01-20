Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Assam's Boginadi

NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed its Assam leg on the third day in the state on Saturday with Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the march setting off from Boginadi in Lakhimpur district.

As the entourage started with Gandhi's bus in the front, the leader was greeted by bystanders along the road.

This prompted him to get off at a couple of places, interact with the people and also walk a few metres with them.

As per the schedule shared by the party, the Yatra will take its morning break at Govindapur (Laluk), where senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah and Debabrata Saikia will address a press conference.