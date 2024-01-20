Nation

Temple trust to act against those who released images of Ram Lalla ahead of consecration

The images of the idol were supposed to be released to public domain only after the consecration on January 22.
This is the image of five-yr-old Ram Lalla clicked when the idol was still taking shape in workshop.
Express News Service

AYODHYA: There has been a panic among the members of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust after the photo of Ram Lalla was leaked from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi garbh griha before the consecration of Ram Temple to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Notably, the first image of the new idol of the deity in standing posture, sculpted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Jogiraj, went viral on social media on Friday. It appeared in a section of print media as well on Saturday.

The ‘shyamal’ (dusky) idol, has its eyes covered with a piece of cloth. However, the picture, which was said to be clicked when the idol was in the workshop, was not released by any competent authority or the temple trust.

As per the scheme of things, the images of the idol were supposed to be released to the public domain only after the consecration on January 22.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is seriously contemplating action against those who have reportedly been identified by the trust for leaking the images stealthily without any authority.

BY Namita Bajpai

Ayodhya
Ram lalla idol

