Assam CM Himanta accuses Rahul Gandhi of using 'body double' during 'Nyay Yatra'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma insinuated on Thursday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may be employing a body double during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Himanta's latest comment comes amid a contentious verbal spat between the two leaders as Rahul had branded the BJP leader "one of the most corrupt Chief Ministers" during the party's eight-day yatra in Assam, now transitioning into West Bengal.

Speaking to media persons, Himanta cited a news report claiming that Gandhi was "using a body double" during his bus journey and that the person sitting in the bus and waving at the people from the window was "probably not Rahul at all."

"Rahul Gandhi has been using a 'body double' on his bus journeys. This means that the person sitting at the front of the bus and waving to the people probably is not Rahul Gandhi at all," he claimed.

"Rahul sits inside a room where there is a place created to host eight people. Though I have not seen him, you can look at this news posted on Twitter. Who is this person who sits in front of the bus and gets himself clicked by many, thinking that he is the real Rahul Gandhi?" the Assam CM claimed.