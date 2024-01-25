Home Ministry names 1,132 personnel for gallantry, service medals on Republic Day

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Thursday announced a list of 1,132 personnel of police, fire service, home guard and civil defence and correctional service for gallantry and service medals on the eve of Republic Day.

“On the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024, a total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals,” the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an official statement



Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel-- late Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and late Shishu Pal Singh-- to be awarded the President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for their outstanding contribution for peacekeeping as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), it added.