Nyay Yatra facing problems in getting permission for rallies in West Bengal: Congress

SILIGURI: West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said his party was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters in Siliguri, Chowdhury said the party wanted to organise public meetings in certain places, but due to school examinations, the permission was not granted.

"In some places, we are facing roadblocks as we are not getting permission to organise public meetings, citing exams," Chowdhury said.