Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to enter Jharkhand on February 2

RANCHI: Congress' ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will enter Jharkhand on February 2, and Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in Pakur district to kick off proceedings in the state, a party leader said on Saturday.

The yatra will be held in two phases, covering 804 km in 13 districts over a period of eight days, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

"The dates for the yatra in Jharkhand have been finalised. It will enter the state on February 2 from Pakur district," Thakur said.