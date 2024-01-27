Macron's visit marks 25-year union as France and India aim to solve 21st-century challenges together

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to India not only highlighted the deepening bond between the two nations but also underscored France's pivotal role as a steadfast ally. As he eloquently stated, "Why is our presence in India important? Because it is a power at the heart of the reinvention of the world. We will meet the challenges of our century together."

President Macron, who considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi a friend, visited India for the second time in four months, having attended the G20 summit in Delhi last September. The two leaders met in person on four occasions in 2023, with Macron hosting PM Modi at last year's Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

India and France, strategic partners, showcased the significance of their relationship as President Macron became the sixth French head of state to attend the Republic Day parade on Friday during his two-day diplomatic tour, underscoring the deepening partnership between the two nations. Both leaders first met in 2018, a year after Macron was elected French President.

In the 25 years of their partnership, which dates back to 1998, India and France have cultivated a robust alliance, positioning Paris as New Delhi's most dependable ally, surpassing even Russia or the US.