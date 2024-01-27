Macron's visit marks 25-year union as France and India aim to solve 21st-century challenges together

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to India not only highlighted the deepening bond between the two nations but also underscored France's pivotal role as a steadfast ally. As he eloquently stated, "Why is our presence in India important? Because it is a power at the heart of the reinvention of the world. We will meet the challenges of our century together."
President Macron, who considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi a friend, visited India for the second time in four months, having attended the G20 summit in Delhi last September. The two leaders met in person on four occasions in 2023, with Macron hosting PM Modi at last year's Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.
India and France, strategic partners, showcased the significance of their relationship as President Macron became the sixth French head of state to attend the Republic Day parade on Friday during his two-day diplomatic tour, underscoring the deepening partnership between the two nations. Both leaders first met in 2018, a year after Macron was elected French President.
In the 25 years of their partnership, which dates back to 1998, India and France have cultivated a robust alliance, positioning Paris as New Delhi's most dependable ally, surpassing even Russia or the US.
The European giant is also the 11th largest investor in India, with an FDI inflow of USD 10.5 billion between April 2000 and March 2023.
France's steadfast support was once again evident after President Macron agreed to be the chief guest for this year's Republic Day after the US rejected the Modi government's attempt to bring in President Joe Biden as the chief guest.
Similarly, France stood alone among European nations, recognising India's position and abstaining from aligning with other EU member states in their criticism of New Delhi's silence on condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
For President Macron, India is also important because of the focus he, like most leaders in the West, have on the Indo-Pacific. It may be recalled that after attending the G20 Summit in September 2023, President Macron went to Bangladesh to consolidate his country’s Indo-Pacific push and also counter the threat posed by China.
"Based on democratic principles and the rule of law, in a region facing new imperialism, we want to propose a third way with no intention to bully our partners or to lead them to an unsustainable scheme," President Macron had said in Dhaka, implying China.
Paris’ concern and increasing interest in the Indo-Pacific are because there are over 2 million French people who live in the region. Out of the 2 million French nationals in the Indo-Pacific, 1.65 million live in French territories. Over 7,000 French troops are permanently posted in the Indo-Pacific within the sovereignty missions or other stationed forces.
French territories in the Indo-Pacific include Mayotte, La Reunion, the Scattered Islands, the French Southern and Antarctic Territories in the Indian Ocean, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna, French Polynesia, and Clipperton Island in the Pacific.
France sees itself as an island state in the Indo-Pacific. So fortifying its position with India at this point is pragmatic, as it will make the French regions in the Indo-Pacific more approachable.
The defence and security partnership has been the cornerstone of India and France's partnership in the Indo-Pacific, which includes several bilateral and regional initiatives in the Indian Ocean Region.
Macron and Modi also spoke about the early launch of the Indo-Pacific Triangular Development Cooperation Fund to facilitate the scaling-up of green technologies being developed in the region. "The two leaders agreed to explore opportunities for coordinating economic projects and programmes in the Pacific and also acknowledged projects being carried out by the French Development Agency in India," the statement added.
Meanwhile, in a bid to reaffirm France’s commitment to India, President Macron has spared no opportunity to support New Delhi's desire to host the UN Climate Summit in 2028 and the Olympics, potentially in 2036.
"We will be delighted to build stronger cooperation in sports with India and will support India’s intention to organise the Olympic Games in India for the future," President Macron told his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu.
Notably, Paris will host this year's Olympics between July 26 and August 11.
France is also supporting India’s candidature to the International Energy Agency (IEA), an international energy forum providing policy recommendations, analysis, and data on the entire global energy sector. The IEA has 31 member countries, including France, and 13 association countries. India joined the IEA as an association nation in 2017.
The 46-year-old Macron is a banker turned politician and was France’s youngest head of state since Napoleon III. Macron is also supporting efforts to welcome 30,000 Indian students to study in France by 2030.
"I have come to India to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. The first step is bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together," said President Macron.
France has initiated English-language courses, and as an additional benefit, during President Macron's recently concluded visit, it was decided to provide Indian students pursuing a Master's degree in France with a five-year Schengen visa.
So whether it is defence manufacturing, student exchange, Indo-Pacific, or supporting each other on international platforms, the strategic partnership between India and France will continue to get a boost through President Macron.