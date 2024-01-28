Nitish Kumar, RJD, BJP betrayed people of Bihar: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi have "betrayed" the people of the state, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said they should seek an apology from the people.

JD(U) president Kumar used to say that Owaisi is the B-Team of BJP, but now he is "shamelessly" sitting in the company of that party, the AIMIM leader said.

"The three parties (JD(U), RJD and BJP) together have betrayed the people of Bihar on the issues they spoke about, the promises they made and (they) talked about their political ideology.

Kumar's role is big in this," Owaisi told reporters here.

It would be an understatement to call Kumar's actions "political opportunism" but he has "broken the record of everything," he alleged.

Owaisi said he had been saying for a long time that Kumar would go to the BJP again.