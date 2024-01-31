PIL in HC against Maharashtra govt's move to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas

MUMBAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government's move to grant Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community members in the state.

The PIL, filed on Tuesday by one Mangesh Sasane, who claims to be the chairman of the 'OBC Welfare Foundation', said the state government by granting Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community was "eating into" the reservation of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on February 6, as per the HC's website.