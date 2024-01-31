Maratha quota: Draft notification not final, OBC leaders can raise objections, says Maharashtra BJP chief

SANGLI: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said the draft notification on grant of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas was not final, and leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) can submit their objections.

Talking to reporters in Sangli on Tuesday, Bawankule also said the state government was positive about granting reservation to the Maratha community and steps taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were appropriate.

The draft notification, which the government came out with following activist Manoj Jarange's agitation, has led to OBC leaders including state minister Chhagan Bhujbal to express apprehension that it would facilitate backdoor entry of the Marathas in the OBC category.