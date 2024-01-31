SC defers bail plea hearing of Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid to Feb 1 in Delhi riots case

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Wednesday, once again, adjourned the hearing to February 1 on the bail plea application filed by the former JNU student, Umar Khalid, for his alleged involvement in connection with the February 2020 communal violence in the national capital.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Prasanna Varale posted the matter for hearing to Thursday.

The Apex court adjourned the hearing of Khalid's bail plea for 12th consecutive time, since 2023, including of today's.

The social activist, Khalid has been in jail since his arrest by the Delhi Police on September 14, 2020, for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots case. He was booked under the very stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) charge, for his alleged larger conspiracy behind the Delhi Riots case. He, denied the charges and claimed innocent in the case.