SC refuses to allow pregnant widow to terminate over 32-week pregnancy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its order on Wednesday refused to allow a 26-year-old woman, who had lost her husband in October last year, to terminate her over 32-week pregnancy, after noting that the medical board has held that there were no abnormalities in the foetus.

"It's a 32-week-foetus. How it can be terminated? Medical board has also said that it cannot be terminated," a two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale said.

The Apex Court also told the woman that it is a matter of two weeks, then you can give it for adoption, if you want.

The woman's lawyer, Amit Mishra, told the Apex Court that if she is to give birth then it will be against her wish and and that she will have to bear this trauma throughout her life.