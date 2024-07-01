Chirag supports special status for Bihar a day after demand by JD(U)

PATNA: A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) demanded special status to Bihar, union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday extended his party’s support to the demand and said that it should not be contended as ‘pressure politics’.

While interacting with media persons after his arrival from New Delhi, where he took oath as union minister, Chirag said that his party is in support of Bihar being accorded special status. “Which political party will not want special status to Bihar,” he asked.

In response to a media query, the union minister said that it should not be considered as “pressure politics” but it has been a long pending demand of all political parties to accelerate the pace of development in the state. The demand for special status is for the people’s benefit, he added.