As JD(U) ups the ante on 'Special status', TDP pitches for more Central funds

NEW DELHI: As its NDA partner, Janata Dal United (JD(U)), upped the ante on its demand for special category status for Bihar, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday said that the development of Andhra Pradesh is the party’s main agenda and it will work together with the central government to fulfill the aspirations of the state.

On Saturday, the JD(U)'s national executive passed a resolution demanding either a special category status or a special package for Bihar.

Speaking to TNIE, TDP's Parliamentary party leader Krishna Devarayalu said that the party will try to get as many funds as possible from the Centre for the development of the state. When asked whether the demand for special status for the state ceased to be on their wish list, Devarayalu said, “We don’t want to put a name such as special package or special status. Our focus is to get more central assistance to the state.”