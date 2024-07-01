CM Yogi rebuts Rahul Gandhi's claims on Ayodhya, calls it a conspiracy to defame UP

Contradicting the claims over compensation provided to Ayodhya traders made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath came out with a strong rebuttal calling it sheer ‘lie’ and an attempt to spread misinformation.

The UP CM clarified that an amount of Rs 1,733 crore was distributed as compensation to those traders whp were displaced due to various development projects in Ayodhya.

The UP CM stated that Rahul's comments were intended to defame Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, calling the statements highly condemnable and shameful. The Chief Minister made these remarks while speaking to the media at his official residence on Monday evening.

"We have all witnessed Rahul Gandhi peddling false narrative and making misleading statements during the Lok Sabha elections. The Opposition leaders tried to undermine the Constitution and influence the elections using foreign funds, spreading misleading claims about the Constitution. They deceived the mothers andsisters of India by making them fill fake bond worth Rs 1 lakh. Once again, he has made a false statement, which is highly reprehensible and shameful," said the UP CM.