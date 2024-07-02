'Manipur, Manipur': Opposition chants and an MP's attack on PM Modi turn spotlight on violence

NEW DELHI: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the Manipur issue.

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose from his seat to reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address, a member of an opposition party demanded a statement from the PM on Manipur. Soon, other Opposition party members joined him in raising the demand.

After brief pandemonium, Speaker Om Birla said, “I have already given an opportunity to an honourable member to speak on Manipur.”

The din, however, continued even while the PM was speaking.

Earlier, Lok Sabha member A Bimol Akoijam had expressed his anguish over the absence of any reference to ethnic violence-hit Manipur in President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

In a fiery speech late Monday night, the first-time Congress member from Inner Manipur drew attention to the 60,000 people living in deplorable conditions in relief camps in the northeastern state for the past year.

Akoijam, a professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, was the last speaker in the Lok Sabha on Monday and spoke close to midnight.

"The hurt, the anger has thrown a nobody like me to be part of this temple of democracy, beating the BJP cabinet minister. Think about the pain. I will keep quiet the moment the Prime Minister opens his mouth and the nationalist party says that Manipur is a part of India and we care for the people of that state," said Akoijam, who defeated Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in the recent elections.

He said every inch of Manipur was covered by central armed forces, yet 60,000 people were rendered homeless, and thousands of villages were destroyed.