Hathras tragedy: Asphyxia, internal bleeding main causes of deaths, shows autopsy

LUCKNOW: Asphyxia and internal bleeding caused by punctured organs are among the main causes of the deaths in the Hathras stampede on Tuesday, said the autopsy reports of the deceased at various hospitals in Hathras, Etah, Aligarh and Agra.
In Hathras district hospital, clotting in the thoracic cavity of 22 women who died in the stampede was the reason for death. “In Hathras, post mortem examination of 34 bodies was conducted by a panel of doctors. Majority of the bodies had soil stuffed in the ears, nose and mouth. The broken chest bones and ribs had punctured other internal organs of eight bodies,” said Dr Manjeet Singh, CMO Hathras. He added that four persons had broken skull and neck bones.
In Etah Medical College, where 28 bodies were taken, a team of six doctors including Dr Rahul Varshney, Dr RK Dayal, Dr Abhinav Dubey, Dr Sanjay, Dr Rahul Chaturvedi conducted the autopsy of the bodies under the supervision of Etah CMO Dr Umesh Tiwari, Principal Dr Rajni Patel and Dr Suresh Chandra.
In Etah, post-mortem examination of 27 bodies was carried out barring one which could not be identified. “The body has been preserved and autopsy would be carried out once it is identified,” said the CMO. He added that all the deceased succumbed to asphyxia. All the bodies had multiple fractures and injury marks, he added.
According to the sources, at least 21 bodies were taken to Agra’s SN Medical College and Hospital after the stampede and most were found to have died due to blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia and rib injuries, showed the autopsy. All the post-mortem examinations were done under the supervision of ACMO Dr Nandan Singh and Dr Amit Rawat.
According to Agra CMO Dr Arun Srivastava, of the 21 bodies brought for autopsy, 15 died of asphyxia, three due to punctured lungs by broken ribs and three due to fractured skull and neck bones. The CMO said most of the bodies had broken bones which had damaged other internal organs leading to internal bleeding resulting in death.
Meanwhile, in Aligarh, 38 bodies including those of 35 women, two children and a man, had arrived for autopsy. While one body was taken away by the family without post-mortem examination, 10 persons had died due to asphyxia, 19 due to excessive internal bleeding due to damage to organs by broken bones and eight due to multiple fractures in skull, neck bones, spinal chord, said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, CMO Aligarh.