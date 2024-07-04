Hathras tragedy: Asphyxia, internal bleeding main causes of deaths, shows autopsy

LUCKNOW: Asphyxia and internal bleeding caused by punctured organs are among the main causes of the deaths in the Hathras stampede on Tuesday, said the autopsy reports of the deceased at various hospitals in Hathras, Etah, Aligarh and Agra.

In Hathras district hospital, clotting in the thoracic cavity of 22 women who died in the stampede was the reason for death. “In Hathras, post mortem examination of 34 bodies was conducted by a panel of doctors. Majority of the bodies had soil stuffed in the ears, nose and mouth. The broken chest bones and ribs had punctured other internal organs of eight bodies,” said Dr Manjeet Singh, CMO Hathras. He added that four persons had broken skull and neck bones.

In Etah Medical College, where 28 bodies were taken, a team of six doctors including Dr Rahul Varshney, Dr RK Dayal, Dr Abhinav Dubey, Dr Sanjay, Dr Rahul Chaturvedi conducted the autopsy of the bodies under the supervision of Etah CMO Dr Umesh Tiwari, Principal Dr Rajni Patel and Dr Suresh Chandra.

In Etah, post-mortem examination of 27 bodies was carried out barring one which could not be identified. “The body has been preserved and autopsy would be carried out once it is identified,” said the CMO. He added that all the deceased succumbed to asphyxia. All the bodies had multiple fractures and injury marks, he added.