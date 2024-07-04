Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM at 5 p.m. today

RANCHI: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday appointed Hemant Soren as Chief Minister-designate and invited him to take oath. Soren will take oath on July 4th at 5 pm. Soren will take oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time.

Earlier, Soren was said to take oath on July 7 but later it was informed by JMM sources that he will take oath at 5 pm.

According to Raj Bhawan sources, the Governor called Soren the Raj Bhawan at 12:30 and invited him to form the government. Hemant Soren was accompanied by his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, CPIML MLA Vinod Singh, RJD MLA and Minister Satyanand Bhokta and state Congress president Rajesh Thakur.