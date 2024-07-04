West Bengal police issues new guidelines for officers to combat mob lynching

KOLKATA: With the rise of mob assault cases in West Bengal, the West Bengal police has come up with an 11-point direction for all SPs, CPs SR’s CID, STF and Cyber cell officers to combat mob lynching.

Apart from the Chopra incident where a man and woman were beaten up in the public eye, at least four more such incidents have been reported from different parts of the state. All senior officers have been asked to be more vigilant about these incidents and to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court on this.

According to the directions, all officers on the field should be alert and ready for necessary action immediately.

Secondly, officers have been asked to use civic volunteers, and village police effectively to collect timely intelligence so that police can act beforehand. The directions say more campaign awareness should be spread among common people through every means and that there should be a campaign around how to prevent mob violence.

Thirdly, the instructions focus on local clubs that play an important role in every locality. Sources have said that instructions have been given so that local clubs, too, are utilised to spread awareness about mob violence and to collect intelligence.