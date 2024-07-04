West Bengal police issues new guidelines for officers to combat mob lynching

KOLKATA: With the rise of mob assault cases in West Bengal, the West Bengal police has come up with an 11-point direction for all SPs, CPs SR’s CID, STF and Cyber cell officers to combat mob lynching.
Apart from the Chopra incident where a man and woman were beaten up in the public eye, at least four more such incidents have been reported from different parts of the state. All senior officers have been asked to be more vigilant about these incidents and to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court on this.
According to the directions, all officers on the field should be alert and ready for necessary action immediately.
Secondly, officers have been asked to use civic volunteers, and village police effectively to collect timely intelligence so that police can act beforehand. The directions say more campaign awareness should be spread among common people through every means and that there should be a campaign around how to prevent mob violence.
Thirdly, the instructions focus on local clubs that play an important role in every locality. Sources have said that instructions have been given so that local clubs, too, are utilised to spread awareness about mob violence and to collect intelligence.
The police personnel have also instructed that effective measures must be taken to stop the spread of any rumour everywhere including social media. It has been observed that the police have been posting about several incidents, indicating that they are trying to give information before any narrative is set, said sources from the police department.
Another very important instruction that has been given is to monitor social media 24/7 so that more effective steps can be taken against the accused and people who are spreading rumours.
Instructions have also been given to take gangsters head-on. The set of instructions said that coordination with other neighbouring states, sharing of intelligence with them and getting intelligence from them to prevent dacoity and inter-state crime should be given priority.
The police department has also given orders to closely monitor the trial of gangsters, which will help in conviction and will increase public faith. A strict vigil in check posts has been instructed so that these criminals, rumour mongers, and contract killers fail to carry out crimes.
Sources said cases around crime against women have been instructed to be given priority. Prompt action should be taken in terms of FIR registration and arrest should be made soon, said the instructions.
These instructions have been given by the ADG, law and order, and all officers have been asked to strictly comply with these.
Sources in the state government said that while the government has declared compensation in the recent mob assault cases, this aggressive campaign on various fronts will help.