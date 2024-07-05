Centre asks States to enhance security for NEET-PG 2024

NEW DELHI: With the dates for the NEET-PG examination scheduled in August, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all state governments to bolster security at examination centres and coordinate with central agencies to ensure the process is foolproof.

Following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), multiple meetings were convened by the ministries and departments of the Union government, alongside concerned central agencies, earlier this week, officials stated.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “In view of the NEET-PG exam to be conducted by the NTA, the MHA has asked all the state governments to ensure security at the exam centers at their level. More to it, the states have also been directed to fully coordinate with the central agencies conducting the examinations.”

Last week, the MHA held several rounds of meetings with Directors General of Police (DGPs) of various states, concerned agencies, and the Union ministries of Education, AYUSH, Health, and its I4C Wing to uphold the credibility of the centres and the examination process, officials noted.