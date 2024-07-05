New NEET-PG date announced, to be held on August 11 in two shifts

The Union Health Ministry had decided to postpone the exam as a precautionary measure, following allegations of irregularities in certain competitive exams. Since then, officials from the Health Ministry, NBEMS, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), National Medical Commission (NMC), and Cyber Cell have held several meetings to evaluate the robustness of the examination system.

The NEET-PG entrance examination is conducted by NBEMS and TCS for medical students.

The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the exam remains August 15, 2024.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates and instructions.