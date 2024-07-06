Rahul addresses party workers in Gujarat, says BJP will face Ayodhya like defeat in the state

AHMEDABAD: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Saturday that his party will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the next election the same way it did in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha polls.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remark while addressing a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad.
"They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.
Congress will win Gujarat, and from the state it will make a new start, he said.
He was referring to the attack on the Congress's state headquarters in Paldi area of Ahmedabad on the night of July 1 when VHP and Bajrang Dal workers defaced Gandhis posters and assaulted people including the pregnant daughter of the watchman guarding the office building. The incident fueled up into a clash between the BJP and Congress workers the next day when the former returned to protest at the office.
According to police, both sides engaged in stone-pelting, in which five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, were injured.
In his speech, the former Congress chief also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's defeat from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where Ayodhya is located.
"People of Ayodhya felt angry when they found that not a single local person was invited for the Ram Mandir's inauguration," he said.
He also claimed that PM Modi wanted to contest from Ayodhya, but his surveyors advised him against doing so saying he will be defeated and his political career will end.
Meanwhile, five Congress workers arrested on a complaint filed by BJP's young wing regarding the clash that broke out on July 2, whom Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to meet at the Vasna police station today have been shifted to Sabarmati central jail.
According to Vasna police station inspector Rahul Patel, the five were produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate BG Rathod today morning as their police remand period was to end today.
However, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala pointed out that the remand period was to end at only 4 pm and the police rushed the procedure.
The party's legal cell approached Sabarmati central jail and sought permission for Gandhi to meet these five workers but it is unlikely to be processed on such short notice, Khedawala said.
"Even if Rahul Gandhi is not able to meet the jailed party workers, he will surely meet their family members," Khedawala told reporters.
Police has registered cross FIRs on the complaints of both the groups involved in the clash. One FIR was against nearly 450 workers of the Congress and BJP, while another was on a complaint of the BJP's youth wing, leading to the arrest of these five.
During his Ahmedabad visit, Gandhi is also scheduled to meet kin of victims of the Rajkot gaming zone fire, Vadodara boat capsize and Morbi bridge collapse incidents, as per Congress office-bearers.