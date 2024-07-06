Rahul addresses party workers in Gujarat, says BJP will face Ayodhya like defeat in the state

AHMEDABAD: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Saturday that his party will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the next election the same way it did in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remark while addressing a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad.

"They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.

Congress will win Gujarat, and from the state it will make a new start, he said.

He was referring to the attack on the Congress's state headquarters in Paldi area of Ahmedabad on the night of July 1 when VHP and Bajrang Dal workers defaced Gandhis posters and assaulted people including the pregnant daughter of the watchman guarding the office building. The incident fueled up into a clash between the BJP and Congress workers the next day when the former returned to protest at the office.