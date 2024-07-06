Hathras stampede: "Culprits won't be spared", says 'Bhole Baba', urges people to have faith in govt probe

MAINPURI: Self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh or "Bhole Baba" broke his silence on Saturday in connection with the Hathras stampede in which 121 people, mostly women and children, died, stating that "those who created the chaos will not be spared."

In a video statement, Suraj Pal who also goes by the name of Narayan Sakar Hari expressed his grief and condoled the deaths at the tragedy that took place earlier this week during a 'Satsang' in Fulari village in Hathras district.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that those who created the chaos will not be spared. Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives," the 'Baba' said.

As per the police FIR, around 250,000 people had gathered despite permission being given for only 80,000.

Meanwhile, the main accused, identified as Devprakash Madhukar surrendered in front of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Special Task Force (STF), and Uttar Pradesh police, his Advocate AP Singh said in a video statement on Friday.