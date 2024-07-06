Mobile phones, documents recovered from 13 arrested in NEET-UG: Bihar to SC

NEW DELHI: The Bihar government filed a short affidavit on Friday, informing the Supreme Court that it started probing the allegations of paper leak, malpractices and other irregularities about the conduct of the NEET-UG examination on May 5 and arrested 13 accused persons in the case so far. Prosecuting agencies recovered mobile phones and other incriminating materials from them.

Standing counsel for Bihar government, Manish Kumar, told this newspaper that in view of the fact that the investigation was now being carried out by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), the present affidavit was being filed without details of the outcome of the investigation carried out so far by the State agencies since this might affect the pending investigation by the CBI.

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, would slated to hear on July 08, Monday, more than 60 petitions challenging the irregularities, paper leak and other issues in the NEET-UG examination, seeking various directions including CBI probe and the exam to be held afresh.

These 60 petitions have been filed by students, and various educational institutions. A group of 20 students, who had appeared in the medical entrance exam, filed the plea in the Supreme Court, seeking a direction for scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and an apex court-monitored probe by the CBI or any other independent agency into the alleged irregularities in the test.

Bihar government said that the police registered FIR in Shastrinagar Police Station in Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), 407 (Criminal breach of trust) and others and arrested these 13 accused for their alleged role in the exam.