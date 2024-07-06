Water level of rivers in Bihar rising due to incessant rain

PATNA: Water level of different rivers in Bihar have started rising at several places due to torrential rain in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda, Patna, Nawada, Purnea, Saran, Sheikhpura, Siwan and Vaishali since July 4, according to the latest rainfall bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD).

In East and West Champaran districts people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places by the district administrations, they said.

"The incessant rain in certain districts in the state caused rivers and streams to overflow.