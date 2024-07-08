Assam flood situation grim, nearly 23 lakh people affected in 28 districts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all relief camps in flood-affected districts are well maintained and stocked with enough essential items till the situation normalises.

He said that the safety and hygiene of flood relief camps was a priority of the government with 'my team reaching out to all people staying there to gather real-time feedback'. Currently, nearly 23 lakh people in 3,446 villages of 28 districts were affected while 68,432.75 hectares of cropland have been inundated by the second wave of floods.